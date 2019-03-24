A look at Scioto County’s workforce

The workforce is the labor pool in employment and is made up of individuals that have differing skillsets and income potential (Ohio at $52,407-Scioto County $38,978 median household income…per U.S. Census Bureau July 2018). Scioto County has an approximated 8.8% (not seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate. Scioto County’s median age of its population is approximately 39.2 (state average 36.7), and has potential employment for approximately 19,155 jobs across the 75,000 plus persons in the county. How does Scioto County rank against Ohio in other workforce statistics and what makes its workforce unique?

When we look at this data, we know that Scioto County has less employed per capita and at a lesser rate of pay. From this we can surmise that the case that is plain (due do to the older population base in Scioto County) in Ohio, is also true for Scioto County. Health Care positions are a prime sector employment position in the county. When we look deeper into the 319 unique jobs documented within the Workforce Investment Boards regions (WIB board) statistics, health care jobs seem equitably paid and education employment seems to be of potential for the population (Scioto County boasts newer k-12 education facilities and a University). Others that are considered emerging or basic to other populations with lower unemployment and higher pay have more robust additional sectors that create a diversity in employment potential. Another striking anomaly when compared with the state is the education and requirements for education for the workforce positions that are currently held and available. Scioto County has a lower rate of attainment of higher education individuals living in the county (Scioto County-15%, state of Ohio-26.7%) and a lower identified number of positions available for those individuals than the state averages. With this in mind, what factors are driving the statistical downturn in employment and employment related reimbursement, and how does that factor into the current and emerging workforce?

It is not a debatable point that the statistics of the county is not median or top tier within the states comparisons. As such there are pockets of employment and potential that are evident and are in line with the state. By embracing these (health care et.al.) and by focusing on missing competitive outcomes (such as Ohio’s designated focus on emerging technologies and manufacturing industries), it is a simple mathematic outcome that more people employed with a higher rate pf pay will increase employment outcomes… i.e. more opportunities for higher paying employment will simplistically change the statistics of the county.