Hit the restart button

The human heartbeat. The first sign of life.

It’s a two-part pumping action that takes about a second. I won’t get into the technicalities of how the heart works, but a heartbeat indicates existence.

The detection of a beating heart means blood is flowing through veins. It means wiggles and movement. It means growth and feelings. Life has formed.

Last week, Angie and I had the privilege to be in the gallery of the Ohio Senate as it voted to pass SB 23, commonly known as the Heartbeat Bill. Nineteen senators put their stamp of approval on the legislation, while 13 said no.

Now it moves to the Ohio House where it is expected to pass and move on to the desk of Governor Mike DeWine to sign into law within the next 45 days. This will be the first pro-life bill he signs into law.

This means that once a heartbeat is detected in an unborn child by an abdominal ultrasound, an abortion cannot be performed. This is usually around eight to 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

“We believe the Heartbeat Bill is the best vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade and Ohio will be at the forefront of saving lives throughout the nation,” said Mike Gonidakis, the president of Ohio Right to Life and my good friend.

I sat on the floor of the Senate and listened to Democrats speak who opposed this bill, and I struggled to find a rational reason why anyone would be against this legislation. All Democrats were against protecting a baby from abortions after a heartbeat is found, while a few Republicans strayed from the fold.

In my opinion, if something has a heartbeat, then it’s alive. Period.

On the same day, the Ohio Senate passed Resolution 41, which urges the United States Congress to protect the lives of babies after they survive a botched abortion.

“It’s amazing that we will have senators stand on the floor who oppose babies being killed who have a heartbeat,” Mike said. “That position will be on them, and we will shout from the mountaintops who those people are.”

Life is sacred, and it’s sad that legislation even has to be drafted to protect unborn children. What is even more disturbing now is the movement to let a child who has survived an abortion lay on a table and die.

This is the opinion of many, including Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) who is ironically a pediatrician.

This debate is not about women’s health or about choice. That is a complete lie thrust upon society.

What lies at the center of this fabrication is the ruthless disgust for God and His blessings of life.

Some people have been brainwashed under the shrouds of empathy in order to spread their message of death. The family has been the target of the forces of evil since God tossed Satan from Heaven.

One tool used to perfection is the art of twisted opinions by believable people.

Those in favor of such hatred and barbarism have to make killing a child sound reasonable. Thus, a mother and her doctor’s right to choose is their only defense.

Over the past decades, they have tried justification through pretty names and organizations. The name Planned Parenthood sounds like a way to begin a family, right? Just the opposite.

This group of people empowered by Democrats makes sure abortions are plentiful and available. They don’t plan, instead they destroy a potential family. But the name suggests otherwise. Clever, right?

But their days are numbered. The day before we attended Legislative Day at ORTL and celebrated the Senate victory, the 6th District Court of Appeals ruled 11-6 in favor of a law that will defund Planned Parenthood.

Up until now, my taxes have provided money for this diabolical organization.

The Court stated that no corporation has a constitutional right to our hard-earned tax dollars.

This must be effective immediately.

Mike agreed.

“At the end of the day, the court did the right thing,” he said. “This was law back in 2016 (HB 294), and I think you will see 49 more states introduce or pass the exact same bill. We are defunding Planned Parenthood.”

Education is the key.

This is why the Scioto County Right to Life is bringing in the movie Unplanned to Portsmouth March 28 prior to its official release.

The film is the true story of Abby Johnson. She was one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation and was involved in about 22,000 abortions. She counseled countless women about their reproductive choices.

Abby even became a spokesperson for the organization and fought to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in.

Then one day, she saw something that changed everything, prompting her to join her former enemies at 40 Days For Life to become one of the most ardent pro-life speakers in America. She even started an organization called And Then There Were None, which has helped nearly 500 abortion workers leave the industry since 2012. You can find out more about the movie and how to buy tickets at http://www.sciotolife.org/unplanned.html.

Once she saw the truth, her entire opinion changed.

I think every Democrat who stood on the floor of the Ohio Senate needs to watch this film.

Baboom.

Baboom.

The heartbeat is an amazing sound that tells everyone a life is growing in the womb. Thank God that the state of Ohio protects its children.

Lo, the children are an heritage of the Lord, and the fruit of the womb is his reward.

(Psalm 127: 3 KJV)

Do you want to deny God His reward? Not me. I’m Pro Life.

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

