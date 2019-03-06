Let it go Pilgrim

Okay, I’ve had all I can take.

Over the years of my life in the greatest nation on earth, I have witnessed or read about people who don’t hold dear the same feelings I have for the United States of America.

I know it’s their right guaranteed in the Constitution and defended by brave soldiers who have died for the cause. I appreciate and respect other’s opinions even when we don’t agree.

Protestors have burned the American flag on our soil and declared their heinous acts as freedom of speech.

Overpriced, overpaid egotistical athletes bend a knee in defiant ignorance when the National Anthem is played and claim oppression against police officers who, when called upon, will defend them against crime.

Extreme left socialist lawmakers gleefully cheer for the thousands of invaders who cross our southern borders illegally. Then, the same ones raise their hands in triumph when an unborn child is slaughtered inside its mother’s womb.

Borders and life don’t seem to matter much to them.

American symbols and icons don’t have any significant meaning to them either. The only thing that matters to them is an all-out global apology tour.

But now they have crossed the line.

The uninformed liberal socialists are going after one of the greatest American characters of all time – John Wayne. I guess nothing is sacred.

The Duke appeared in more than 170 films, and most of them portrayed America in a proud light. He supported the military, and every movie he made was family-friendly and entertaining. “Chisum,” “The Longest Day,” “The Quiet Man,” “Big Jake,” “The Alamo,” “True Grit,” and dozens more.

He was the first real movie star and a man’s man. He was tough, direct and a no-nonsense kind of guy. But above all, he was a proud American.

His personal life was not perfect. He was married three times and enjoyed alcohol, maybe a bit too much.

But some on the left have gone berserk lately over comments he made during a 1971 interview with Playboy, in which he espoused some extreme views on race and sex.

Fifty years ago, the country was different and was going through massive cultural changes. The Vietnam War and civil rights were on the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Now, Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik suggested this month to change the name of John Wayne Airport, which is south of LA. This because some activists just realized what he said five decades ago may have been, you guessed it, offensive. Oh my!

They don’t agree with his views, but they were his own. Where is the tolerance they spout from the highest hills? We are supposed to accept their views and ideas, but they can never return the favor.

Why doesn’t’ the left condemn the words and actions of people who are alive and spewing hatred, such as Louis Farrakhan or Rev. Al Sharpton? Instead they embrace divisive words and applaud their resentment for this nation. The Democrats have a real-life hater of Israel in Rep. Ilhan Omar, who sits on the foreign relations committee. Have we forgotten about Sept. 11, 2001?

Why don’t they condemn Hollywood elites who call for violence against our current president? Maybe it’s because they are too busy hiding behind their personal walls instead of building one between us and Mexico.

If they demand John Wayne’s name be removed in protest because of his remarks, then they must insist that Sen. Robert Byrd’s name also be deleted from the hundreds of buildings, bridges, hospitals and roads named after the former member of the Ku Klux Klan who happened to be a Democrat. Hmm. That won’t happen.

But to attack an American icon like John Wayne is juvenile and ignorant. His movies are wonderful, entertaining and patriotic. You can say this about him, he was not a hypocrite. You knew where he stood on issues, and he did not back down.

Perhaps this is what the liberal socialists can’t stand – the portrayal of America as strong and powerful. “One Nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

John Wayne said the most profound yet simple statement years ago, and it applies today.

“Life is hard. It’s harder if you’re stupid.”

There is too much to do than focus on what someone said 50 years ago.

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

