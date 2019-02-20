At what cost?

I may lose some followers after this post, but it’s okay. It’s my opinion.

This will not be inspirational but rather a look into a Biblical issue that has become both social and political.

I can understand why some people have differences of opinions. This is what makes this world unique and interesting and enjoyable.

Some entertain different politics and religions I do not agree with, but I respect their positions. If people can tell me in an intelligent manner why they have a certain outlook or philosophy, I can accept their stance and disagree at the same time.

But I cannot comprehend how anyone can support abortion or euthanasia.

How can a person rightfully defend such a callous outlook and total disregard for human life?

I have been through the Ohio Right to Life speakers training and have been exposed to all points of view from the other side. In my opinion, the opposition’s arguments are void of a reasonable or justifiable explanation.

Abortion and euthanasia are the willful taking of human innocent lives. Period.

What gives any person the right to decide if a child is born or when an elderly or sick person can be put to death, with the exception of the courts and prison system on the latter?

I support the death penalty because the person who is receiving the sentence has broken the law in the eyes of the court to deserve the punishment.

What has a child in the womb done to deserve to be killed?

I don’t understand the selfishness that prevails when we are told that it’s okay to kill a child for the sake of convenience. If you don’t want the child, then refrain from situations that may cause pregnancy. Take responsibility for your actions. Or put the child up for adoption to one of the thousands of couples who want a baby and can’t have one.

It is a poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish. – Mother Teresa.

Ohio Right to Life celebrated a major victory a couple of months ago in its fight to stop the needless onslaught of the legal killing of children. In December 2018, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed into law the “Dismemberment Abortion Ban,” which makes it illegal to tear a living child apart inside the womb and place the remains on a cold steel table. Thank God!

The vote was straight across party lines. Guess what party was in favor and which opposed? That’s an easy one.

Just last week, Planned Parenthood of Ohio filed papers in the U.S. Circuit Court in the Ohio Region to lift the ban that takes effect next month.

ORTL is confident the ban will remain as passed and signed into law.

The procedure is barbaric. It’s all about greed. The abortion industry is not about a woman’s choice. What fuels the demand for abortions is the misguided notion that a mother has the right to do whatever she wants to her body. Not true. It’s about the brainwashing that has taken place over the years to paint the picture that it’s okay. It’s a choice.

The pro-death movement has operated an effective campaign and cleverly disguised its only reason behind the movement — money.

The average cost of an abortion is about $1,200. In 2017, there were nearly 21,000 abortions in Ohio alone, according to statistics. You do the math.

Planned Parenthood and the grim reaper movement doesn’t care about the child or the mother. If it did, why is there legislation being proposed in the Ohio Senate that will require an abortionist to pay for a proper burial after he or she has killed an unborn child? That’s because the Ohio Attorney General’s Office stumbled onto the fact that PP of Ohio was taking remains of aborted babies to a landfill in Kentucky. To them, it was trash. The “Unborn Child Dignity Act” will be approved this year, I hope.

If men strive to hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow, he shall be surely punished, according as a woman’s husband will lay upon him; and she shall pay as the judges determine. And if any mischief follow: then thou shalt give life for life. Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot. (Exodus 21: 22-24 KJV)

The “Human Heartbeat Bill” is also up in the Ohio General Assembly. This will make it illegal to kill a child after a heartbeat is detected, which is usually around the eighth or 12th week of the pregnancy.

Angie and I were in Pennsylvania a few weeks ago and had the privilege to meet up again with Pam Tebow – the mother of Tim Tebow.

She tells the story when she was pregnant with Tim when she was a missionary in the Philippines and how she was encouraged by her doctors to have an abortion due to health issues. The world is glad she chose life.

The death culture movement is in high gear right now. New York City allows abortions up to the child’s birthday while Virginia is entertaining a policy to let a child who survives an abortion die on the table after it’s born.

How cruel, demeaning and racist.

Wait, racist?

Yes, abortion is the ultimate form of racism.

In NYC, according to statistics from the NYC Department of Health, there were more black children aborted than born between 2012 and 2016. There were 118,127 births of black children while 136,426 never made it out alive.

The radical movement on the left is behind this wicked death march. They have turned into bloodthirsty monsters who rejoice when a child is killed – because it puts money in the pockets of abortionists.

This is why ORTL is working on legislation called the “Abortion Trafficking Prevention Act” which will prevent fetal tissue trafficking in Ohio. There is a high demand for parts, and some businesses pay big bucks. This bill will make the exchange of any form of compensation for fetal tissues or organs illegal and a third-degree felony.

What has our world come to? The radicals on the left want to have death on demand. Convenience, power and greed take center stage over love, kindness and family.

Those on the right side must fight to make sure children are born. And if they are not, then we must fight to see that they are buried without their organs being sold or from being slung over a hill in a garbage bag.

I feel that the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself.” – Mother Teresa.

What happened to loving your kids? What has happened to taking care of our elderly? Today’s selfish society emboldens the weak theory that if I don’t want the kid, then I’ll abort. If I don’t want to take care of my mom or dad as they age, I’ll pull the plug on them early. I’ll save the rise of euthanasia for another post.

I could dive into numbers, but that takes away the human element in my opinion. The fact is, abortion is the dehumanization of a living person. It’s a power play.

Once a seed begins to grow, it must be alive. Growth is life, and life must be protected.

In Wheelersburg, Pastor Rick Clark told his congregation at The Rock Church last week that abortion is a Biblical issue that has turned political. I hold the same opinion.

It’s man’s evil way to destroy the family and gain control.

We cannot let this movement gain strength. Educate yourself and vote for people who are in favor of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This fight is real and it’s raging, and the pro-death side has its claws out, ready to end life no matter the age, and no matter the cost.

I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born. – Ronald Reagan.

And I’m not the only person who feels this way. In response to New York’s decision, this Saturday has been set aside to pray for our society. It’s called the “Day of Mourning” and will be take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Empires State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, NY.

Let me know your thoughts and if you disagree, let me know why you support the killing of a helpless baby who just wants to live. Please do so without profanity or name calling. That’s usually how it goes when there is no way to justify an opinion.

Del Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Del-Duduit-3.jpg Del Duduit

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

