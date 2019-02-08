Comfortable with Death

Millions of Americans were shocked by the state of New York’s unthinkable shocking disregard for the sanctity of human life which shook us to the core of our beings ushering us into yet a new level of depravity by a governor and state legislators who championed a bill that legalizes abortion from week one of a pregnancy through birth for all women in New York state, for nearly any excuse. This legislation allows doctors to perform abortions up to mere minutes before a child is born and well after 24 weeks, the recognized point of viability outside the womb. Tragically, the new law “explicitly amends the penal code to remove protections for wanted babies who die in domestic violence or other kinds of assault.”

As we reeled from this new level of disrespect for human life our souls were sickened last week at the Governor of Virginia’s nonchalant description of what Virginia’s proposed legislation would allow. Here are his words… “In this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” Governor Northam said. “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” An implied decision that would determine whether the baby lives or dies.” It was the line, “the infant would be kept comfortable” that captured my heart with the realization… we have now crossed a line!

As former United States Senator Jim DeMint wisely noted, Northam did the one thing pro-abortion politicians are never supposed to do: he told the truth. He didn’t pretend it was about the health of the mother. He didn’t call the child a “fetus,” he said “infant” because he knows they are fully human. He just doesn’t care. Northam accidentally pulled back the curtain on the lie the left has hung around the abortion issue for 40 years, and revealed the horror within.

As always, when the cover is torn off the conflict we clearly gaze upon the epic battle of good versus evil. Dr. Lawrence White in his sermon “The Sin of Silence” shares, “we live in a society where passions are rider less horses, uncontrolled and uncontrollable, in which there is a desolation of decency. A culture in which love has become a jungle emotion, lust exalted to lordship, sin elevated to sovereignty, Satan adored as a saint, and man magnified above his maker. In the face of this relentless onslaught of evil, the church of Jesus Christ has grown timid and afraid.

It was Francis Schaeffer who believed that mass abortion was simply the outworking of a revived hedonistic attitude which put a person’s happiness above a sacred respect for human life… In the final analysis, he wrote, abortion is an all-out attack on the precious image of God which is made known through humankind. “The unborn child is a human being created in the image of God, and to deny this is to deny the authority of the Bible.

History records for us an event called “Kristal Nacht,” the Night of the Broken Glass. On this particular night in 1938, Nazi thugs moved through the cities of Germany smashing the windows of German homes and shops, burning the synagogues. Innocent people; men, women and children were beaten and killed simply because they were Jews. An eyewitness recalled, “I was there as a young man,” he sobbed, “and I can still hear the sound of the shattering glass. There were many of us who were Christians then but we did nothing. We looked the other way and we did nothing. That was the beginning of the Holocaust because the Jew haters knew then that no one would stop them, no one would stand in their way.”

It seems as though each time I reach back to examples of what happened in the 30’s and 40’s in Europe I find myself accused of using scare tactics because “Pastor, it’s just not that bad here and now!” I beg your pardon! For babies in the state of New York… it is that bad! We must never grow comfortable with death! Perhaps just remembering and praying once a year is not enough. Sir Edmund Burke’s words find new life… “All that’s necessary for the forces of evil to win in the world is for enough good men to do nothing.”

As Georgie Boorman of the Federalist observed, the world has witnessed godless regimes that have devalued and destroyed life at will all the while American culture has historically stood in stark contrast against this backdrop of death and misery. It’s not because we Americans are inherently better than any other people group. It is because this nation was founded on Christian principles, namely that we are endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights. First among those rights is life… What we are seeing now is a return to a world that does not know God and does not want to know God. The time for choosing has come. I for one will not allow myself to be comfortable with death… I am Christian and I am an American… I Comfortably Choose Life!

Tim Throckmorton

Tim Throckmorton is the former executive pastor for Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Portsmouth First Church of the Nazarene. He is currently senior pastor at Crossroads Church in Circleville, Ohio.

