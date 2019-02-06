What has happened to the Democrat Party?

This is going to sound odd coming from a life-long conservative, but I miss the Democrat Party.

The party of the blue-color worker has been taken over by radical, destructive socialists, and it’s sad.

I can remember when I disagreed with the party’s platform, but I still believed its members had the best interests of the country at heart.

This is no longer the case. Party leaders have established agendas geared toward self-promotion.

There was a time when President John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, proclaimed in his inaugural address, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

That is not indicative of today’s progressive and liberal leaning Democrat Party that wants everything handed to it without any public service. It spews entitlement.

Today’s version wants to increase taxes to 70 percent or more on the wealthy. Who do they think creates jobs? If a person is discouraged from making the most he or she can in this blessed nation, then why try to achieve success?

Disbursement of wealth does not work and only dampens the flame of entrepreneurship.

Today’s version of the Democrat Party has no regard for human life. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said there is no place in his city for people who are pro-life. He applauded and signed a bill that will allow abortions up to the day of delivery.

Virginia’s embattled governor, a Democrat, said it’s okay to let a child who survives a late-term abortion die on the table—as long as it’s kept comfortable.

I challenge anyone to argue with Ronald Reagan’s quote on life.

“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born,” Reagan, a former Democrat who saw the light and switched to the Republican Party, said with conviction. There is no comeback to that.

Mother Teresa also said, “A nation that kills its children in the womb has lost its soul.” We are there as a country.

Today’s version has no desire to protect this great nation. Democrat Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has a wall around her own home, but she does not see the need for one around our nation’s border, even though she voted for it a few years back.

Today’s version sees only possible votes flooding into the country and not the crime that illegal immigration brings. On second thought, it does see the results and chooses to ignore the dozens

of Americans killed by these invaders. The former Democrat Party has been hijacked — plain and simple.

Chuck and Nancy have demolished the party. Resist and obstruct is the motto. True Democrats are afraid of the radical movement. They are being held hostage.

Today’s version wants to eliminate the Second Amendment, our right to keep and bear arms.

“To conquer a nation, you must first disarm its citizens,” Adolf Hitler said. Sound familiar?

Today’s version has declared a war on cops and has demonized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the department that keeps us safe from potential illegal immigrants who are criminals.

There is no way Democrats 10 or 20 years ago agreed with these antics or philosophy.

Since when and how is proclaiming “Make America Great Again” a racist comment?

Today’s version has one objective: Defeat President Trump at any cost.

We saw how low the new version will go after it tried to ruin the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This was done because of the fear of a shift in power.

Today’s version wants blood and apologies. It has young radicals and the media on its side and wants the USA to be like Venezuela. Let anyone enter our country at any cost, as long as they vote D.

There is no such thing nor will there ever be free college tuition. Someone pays for it – you and me.

Increasing the minimum wage only leads to higher unemployment.

Returning tax dollars to the American people and to those who create jobs results in a booming economy, as we see today. It makes perfect and logical sense.

Today’s version of the party could have frightening circumstances for our children’s future.

I hope and encourage real Democrats to stand up and claim your party back from the henchmen who have taken over.

I have philosophical differences with some Democrats but can always engage in dialogue and come to a compromise. That is the way it has always worked in the past.

Today’s version holds up replica severed heads of our president and salivates over any possible signs of impeachment. No person is off limits. Even their own who disagree with them fall prey to their attacks.

I have my own opinions of former President Bill Clinton, but I would take him back in a heartbeat over some of these radicals who have slithered out from under a rock.

Do you really want Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the future of your party? You can and must do better. She apparently has never studied economics – or anything. She is radical, uninformed, and destructive.

Republicans and Democrats used to be able to work together. But there is no compromise with today’s version. They want conservatives silenced to the point where there is no debate.

Democrats, where has your party gone? I miss it. I know it’s out there. Take it back for the good of the United States of America.

Del Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Del-Duduit.jpg Del Duduit

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency.

His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER - 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.