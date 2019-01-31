Parents, it’s not too late!

Not too long ago my father called me up and asked me to stop by his house. He said that he had something that he wanted to show me. Within a couple of days from that phone call, I found some time to get over there. Upon arrival I noticed two big boxes sitting in his living room. I asked what was in the boxes, and he said they were two bikes. One for him and one for me.

I was a bit caught off guard by this. I hadn’t asked for a bike, didn’t think I needed a bike, and couldn’t remember the last time I even rode a bike. Furthermore, I didn’t think I had the available time to ride a bike, even if I did have one, which now I guess I did, thanks to pops.

I stared at the boxes not really knowing what to say. I think my dad noticed this, so he did the talking. “Let’s put them together,” he said.

I sat down with my old man, who always believed in Marine-like discipline and keeping your kids at arms-length. We put together a couple of bikes and went for a ride even though it kind of caught me a little off guard. However, it caught me off guard in a good way that was also sort of bittersweet.

This recent experience with my father got me thinking that no matter what age you are, or what age your kids are, it’s not too late to still be that parent that builds good memories with their own kids. Those positive memories will carry more weight in the end than just providing and disciplining them.

Now, as my Granddaddy always said, “Go learn, lead, and lay the way to a better world for all of us. Always remember parents, as long as you are still breathing, and if even just one of your children is still breathing, then it’s not too late to be that parent that your child needs you to be. And once again parents, thanks in advance for all that you do, and all that you will do…