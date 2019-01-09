Did everyone notice the changes?

Last week, within minutes after the new Congress was sworn in, many freshman members of the House of Representatives grew fangs and claws.

It was like watching the sudden transformation of the Werewolves of Capitol Hill.

* Freshman New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,a socialist, wants to immediately raise taxes on people who create jobs more than 70 percent.

* Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a liberal, called the President of the United States a disgusting word and laughed about her rant to impeach the president.

* Senator Krysten Sinema from Arizona, another Democrat, refused to put her hand on the Bible when she took the traditional oath of office.

* And Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi – a combination of all three, said one of the first things she wants to see accomplished is more tax money for abortions.

Pelosi (D-California) also called the construction of the wall at the southern border of the United States immoral, yet she enjoys one around the comfy confines of her lavish home in San Francisco.

To be immoral is the opposite of morality. And what is morality?

The definition is to demonstrate distinction between right and wrong; good and bad.

To be immoral is to reject morality. It’s that simple.

* Isn’t abortion and the lawful killing of unborn children immoral?

* Isn’t raising taxes 70 percent on a selected and targeted population immoral?

* Isn’t refusing to put your hand on the Bible and take a traditional oath of office immoral?

* Isn’t using horrible and foul language to describe our president, or anyone, immoral?

* Isn’t letting thousands of illegal invaders come into our country and commit crimes immoral?

Clearly, Pelosi doesn’t understand the meaning of the word, or else she leads a party that epitomizes hypocrisy – or both.

Don’t call building the wall immoral when you have a misguided view of the meaning of the word. Or better yet, eliminate the structure around your own mansion.

Meanwhile, what is moral and just is the Ohio General Assembly. Two weeks before the New Year, the governor signed into law the Dismemberment Abortion Ban.

The vote in the Senate was 24-9. All two dozen Republicans voted to ban the procedure, while all nine Democrats voted no.

Outgoing Gov. John Kasich (R-Westerville) signed Senate Bill 145 on Dec. 21, 2018.

“Ohioans can sleep easier tonight, knowing that the horrendous practice of dismemberment abortions is behind us,” said Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life. “Pro-Life Ohio will not stop until the Abortion Report reads: Zero. Nothing to report.”

Similar bans have become law in 10 states and introduced in 17 others states over the past three years.

“Ohio Right to Life is immensely grateful to our governor and our pro-life legislature for prioritizing this crucial legislation,” Gonidakis said.

I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but a dismemberment abortion, also known as dilation and evacuation (D&E), is a procedure in which the abortionist first dilates the woman’s cervix and then uses steel instruments to dismember and extract the baby from the uterus. It is literally torn apart and killed inside the mother.

Come March of 2019, that immoral method of killing will stop in Ohio.

The legislature and government in the Buckeye state are aware of the differences between right and wrong; between good and bad.

The past two years I have observed more pride in America. The military has been rebuilt, and no one has messed with the United States. Unemployment rates for minorities are at an all-time low. The economy is booming, and more people are working. Terrorist groups are being defeated, and no other country dares to challenge our power. Finally! Respect after eight long years.

The wave that entered the United State Capitol last week is a calculated scheme to disrupt our moral and right way of life. They don’t see the progress the nation has made, and now they want to throw their personal agendas into the fray. They want to disrupt and obstruct. They want our nation to be a socialist country.

I was taught “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

We don’t need higher taxes. That will only lead to fewer jobs.

We don’t need disgusting language from our leaders. That’s embarrassing.

We don’t need people who break from tradition and refuse to touch the Bible.

We don’t need two-faced leaders telling us what is immoral when they enjoy the benefits on a personal level (a wall.)

What we need is for both parties to work together for the good of the United States. But I don’t see that happening. I’ll try to be optimistic, but when I observe the antics of last week, it makes it hard to stay positive. I pray that God still blesses the USA.

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

