The Kavanaugh travesty is about losing power

It’s never been about an alleged sexual assault 36 years ago. It’s never been about a yearbook or drinking beer as a teenager. And it’s not about another investigation by the FBI.

It’s about losing power.

The Democrats have moved their witch hunt this Halloween to the United States Supreme Court’s nomination process.

After a long and awful media frenzy, Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the highest court in the land appears to be in sight.

His testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday was monumental. He painted a real picture of the motivation behind a calculated effort to destroy him.

What I witnessed over the past several days was described by many in the media as “a circus.”

That’s not a fair description.

When I think of a circus, I have a vision of “the greatest show on earth.” It’s a company of performers that includes acrobats, trained animals, clowns, dancers, musicians, and trapeze artists. I think of children laughing and a family affair where people leave with joy and happiness.

What I have watched unfold in Washington D.C. with disgust has not been a circus – it has been a modern-day political lynch mob. No one should ever be judged on what might or might not have happened more than three decades ago when they were in junior high or high school. This is especially true when there is no evidence or witnesses to support a claim.

This is 100 percent proof of a Democrat temper tantrum. They won’t get their way, so they have to go to all extremes to prevent what they think is a travesty—no matter the consequences.

The real travesty has been the behavior from the left. The Democrats have come unhinged and have tried to destroy a person’s life and reputation, along with the integrity of the nomination process.

The entire embarrassing fiasco can be summed up easily: President Donald Trump won the election two years ago, and they can’t or won’t accept the fact.

President Trump could come to the American people in a press conference next week with a cure for cancer, and the Democrats would be against the entire idea, just because it came from him.

Instead of being the party of tolerance, the left refuse to serve a press secretary and her family at a restaurant. Instead of putting up better candidates, they chase Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife from dinner with crude and disgusting chants. Instead of engaging in a healthy and productive debate, they forbid conservatives to speak on a college campus. And instead of fighting with integrity and intelligence, they shoot at Congressmen on softball fields. Liberals call President Trump’s

policies dangerous and compare him to a terrorist, while so-called celebrities yell from the stage that they dream about blowing up the White House.

Comedians hold up a fake severed head of President Trump, and actors use hate-filled disgusting language and threaten violence against our leader on stage. Recently, Broadway celebrity Carole Cook asked a reporter from TMZ, “Where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?”

They are unhinged and unglued. What’s even worse is it appears they are proud of their efforts.

The same party who tried to destroy Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Wiley, Leslie Millwee and Monica Lewinsky when they accused President Bill Clinton of sexual abuse, now stand behind and hold porno queen Stormy Daniels to the highest standard in her quest to take down President Trump.

Gone are the days when President Reagan and Speaker of the House Tip O’Neal could disagree on an issue but sit down at the end of the day to a meal together and have a good laugh.

Gone are the days when President George W. Bush and Sen. Ted Kennedy were on opposite sides of the aisle but could go to each other’s homes and visit in a civil manner.

There is such divisive hatred spewing from the Democrats that it is frightening to observe.

When my wife Angie and I attended the inauguration of President Trump in early 2017, our sons were legitimately worried for our safety and asked us not to go. They even called us while we ate lunch after Trump took the oath of office to see if we were okay, because they had seen reports of violence in the district. That should never be the case.

When President George H. W. Bush lost to President Clinton, I don’t recall any cars being set on fire, as happened in D.C. When Sen. John McCain lost to President Obama, I don’t remember any Democrat being shot while playing softball. When Gov. Mitt Romney lost the bid for the White House, I never saw a report where members of the cabinet were chased from a restaurant.

When Democrat Al Gore lost to President George W. Bush, he demanded a recount. He went into seclusion, gained about 50 pounds and grew a beard. When Hillary Clinton lost – and SHE lost – she blamed everyone except herself. It wasn’t due to a conspiracy underway by another country or a secret intelligence plot – she lost an election after being told by the media she would win easily. She was outworked, and her message was not accepted by the citizens of this nation who she labeled as “deplorable.”

Democrats have a problem with accountability and results when they don’t agree with them. Tolerance is only a convenient word for them. It is not practiced.

For example; I have not heard a Democrat go after Rep. Keith Ellison amidst the allegations of physical abuse from his former girlfriend. Unlike Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser she has provided graphic pictures and proof of what she went through. The response from Liberals? Crickets.

I am 100 percent in favor of peaceful protests and have taken part in some. But I do it without violence or disruption to the process. When you protest something, it means you are passionate

and concerned about an issue and want to express your opinion. But attacking people or shouting them down is childish and mean-spirited.

Republicans act differently when they lose. They lick their wounds, learn and put up a better candidate.

Trump won. To the victor go the spoils. He is supposed to get to nominate judges to the Supreme Court without a public mockery. It is wrong to try to ruin a man’s reputation just because Democrats foresee the court overturning Roe v. Wade – the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion in the country. This is what they fear the most with a Kavanaugh confirmation.

They have become so enraged and desperate at this possibility that Sen. Diane Feinstein withheld information for weeks before she launched the attack on Judge Kavanaugh.

I had to endure eight years of President Obama. During those lousy years, both my wife and I lost our jobs. I did not deny anyone their freedom of speech. I never once chased a Democrat from Toro Loco, and I never gunned down an office holder on a baseball field. We picked ourselves up and moved forward with our lives and continued to vote.

Sadly, we have people in our society who are filled with such hatred that it cannot be contained in a civil manner. Representative Maxine Waters insights her followers to harass Republicans, and liberal leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she is more concerned about the rights of illegal immigrants than the citizens of the United States.

I hope and pray that Democrats can come to terms two years after the presidential election and admit they lost. Learn and rise to a higher standard than what they are showing now.

President Trump doesn’t help matters much because he does behave like a spoiled little brat at times…but he won. Accept the fact.

Democrats should quit demanding President Trump play by their rules. Instead, they need to step back and examine the obvious visceral hatred in their hearts and get back to the days of old when they wanted to do what was right and did it the right way – with civility, kindness and patriotism. They have lost their way but can get it back if they really try. They won’t find it in Hollywood, but it lies deep with the heart of man where integrity and honor still abound.

For the record. I am against any form of sexual abuse. I am also against ruining a person’s reputation and life over unfounded allegations and most of all, I am against the way the Democrats have used both Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford for their own power-hungry agenda to derail this process and our great nation.

I anticipate negative feedback, but I hope it’s in a civil and intelligent manner as I have done. Personal attacks and destructive tactics will only enforce and prove my point that the other side is out of control.

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

