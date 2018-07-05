Letter to the editor

The Portsmouth fireworks has been a tradition of mine annually for over 50 years. I attended back when they were let off in Spartan Stadium. This year the actual fireworks lasted 17 minutes and was initiated from near the point. There was so much light pollution and law enforcement strobes from the river, the display was greatly minimized. I felt it was an epic failure as did many in the crowd. If this is the format for next year, it will be my last. My roots are founded in the city of Portsmouth and this display has been the only thing that has been bringing me back. Thank you….

John M

Wellston, OH