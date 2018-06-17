The controversial issue of abortion

Beyond the issue of abortion is the issue of the creation of life. Who created life? What is the purpose of life? What do religious books proclaim about life and the death of life?

However, for abortion advocates, the questions are different. Why can’t females have control over their own bodies? Why isn’t abortion between the woman and her physician, and not the voters or the courts? Why can’t abortions continue to be legal and safe, instead of carried out in backstreet allies?

Pro-Choice

In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of abortion rights for females in the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

Prior to Roe v. Wade, many pro-choice advocates believed and proclaimed, “If legal abortions are allowed, then no child will be abused because every child will be a wanted child.” And this creed was proven to be false.

In 1976, the Hyde Amendment made it illegal for federal public funding to pay for abortion services except in cases of rape, incest, or a life-endangering pregnancy.

In 1992, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional right to an abortion, but allowed states to put their own regulations about abortion into place.

In 2000, the FDA approved mifepristone, known as the abortion pill or medication abortion.

In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled that states could not create rules that placed an “undue burden” on females seeking abortion, in the Whole Woman’s Health vs. Hellerstedt case.

Controversy increased when The Center for Medical Progress released secretly taped meetings that alleged Planned Parenthood sold aborted fetal tissue for profit. “Planned Parenthood Uses Partial-Birth Abortions to Sell Baby Parts” is a video that can be viewed on YouTube (ABC News, 2000).

Pro-Life

According to a 2018 article in The Atlantic about pro-life, “New technology makes it easier to apprehend the humanity of a growing child and imagine a fetus as a creature with moral status.”

According the National Right to Life organization, “A March 2013 poll by The Polling Company found that 53 percent of Americans oppose legal abortion except in only three or fewer circumstances: when the pregnancy results from rape or incest or when it threatens the life of the mother.” www.nrlc.org/.

The pro-lifers remind me of energizer bunny — they never give up.

Pro-Life in Ohio

“House Bill 565 would ban all abortions at all stages of pregnancy, even in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill makes an “unborn human” a person under Ohio’s criminal code regarding murder, manslaughter and homicide and allows wrongful death lawsuits,” according to a 2018 article in the Cleveland Plain Dealer. www.cleveland.com. To learn more about HB 565, visit www.legislature.ohio.gov.

Since 2011, Ohio lawmakers have taken an incremental approach to abortion by passing 20 abortion restrictions.

Ohio Right to Life is the state’s largest anti-abortion organization. www.ohiolife.org.

What’s Your View?

The current political climate demands that candidates running for office express abortion viewpoints. Donald Trump is pro-life. Barrack Obama was pro-choice. Bill Clinton said he was pro-life in his personal life, but abortion should be a choice to the masses. “Abortion is legal because babies can’t vote,” wrote Joseph Bonkowski.

For some, abortion is never an option. And they advocate for birth and adoption in all pregnancies. I’ve heard the religious exclaim, “What if Mary aborted Jesus?”

And I want to talk about God’s grace and forgiveness for women of faith who underwent an abortion. When I worked as a counselor on a faith-based psychiatric unit years ago in West Virginia, several women experienced a psychotic episode on the same date of the earlier abortion — 20 to 40 years later. After their guilt was expressed and assuaged, many improved their physical, mental, sexual and spiritual health. And their babies are waiting for their mothers in Heaven — God’s grace is amazing.

I consider myself to be a pro-lifer; however as much as I would support a raped or incest victim to utilize adoption instead of abortion, in my opinion it is her decision after receiving medical care and mental health counseling. Nonetheless, I am absolutely against partial birth abortion and using abortion as a means of birth control.

Abortion is indeed controversial.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, self-syndicated columnist, educator and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.

