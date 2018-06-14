Introducing Ohio’s next generation to manufacturing

This summer marks the sixth year my office is partnering with local companies and organizations to host summer manufacturing camps for young Ohioans across the state.

Each year, more and more students attend these camps – this year we have at least 19 camps in 15 counties across Ohio. Campers will visit local engineering and manufacturing facilities to see just how far their STEM education can take them.

Manufacturing is one of our state’s most vital industries, and it’s important that students realize all the potential career paths they could take. That’s why we started these camps.

Too often, companies can’t find workers with the right skills, while our students don’t realize all the opportunities available to them. When they hear the word “manufacturing,” they think about dirty, dusty old jobs, and the outdated, offensive term “rust belt,” that demeans our workers and devalues their work.

Today’s Ohio factories aren’t rusty – they’re innovative and high-tech, and will provide good-paying, high-skilled jobs to future generations of Ohioans. These summer manufacturing camps are helping young Ohioans to see that.

This summer, students in Ross County will do hands-on robotics activities, while campers in Lake and Geauga counties will attend an aerospace engineering institute.

At the Tuscarawas Dale Lauren Foland Camp, kids will spend the morning learning from mentors in the business community about core competencies like logistics, safety, technology, and design.

In June, campers in Mahoning County will learn about manufacturing the latest medical technologies, even designing and manufacturing their own adaptive equipment. In July, campers will focus on the future of transportation, working directly with the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

And girls in Lorain will meet with mentors in STEM careers.

We have camps in every corner of the state. To find a camp near you and find out how to sign up, Ohioans can visit my website, brown.senate.gov.

