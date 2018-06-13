An amazing you came from an amazing ovary

A woman is born with her eggs of reproduction. I was an egg in one of my mother’s ovaries when she was in her mother’s uterus. When I was born my daughter was an egg in one of my ovaries as well. My future granddaughter (or grandson) lolls in the mist of thousands of other eggs in my daughter’s ovaries.

So in a sense, from the first moment of Eve’s creation, females/males have been nestled in the ovaries of their mothers, waiting for conception. It is mystifying to think that from my beginning of life my daughter was a physical part of me before I was even born. Though the ovaries, I am connected to all the other women who came before me and who will come after me in our generational tree. I existed in my mother’s ovaries before my birth. During pregnancy my maternal grandmother carried my mother inside of her while I too, was inside my mother’s ovary. When my mother became pregnant with me, my daughter resided inside of one of my ovaries as well. Amazing!

“During fetal life, there are about 6 million to 7 million eggs. From this time, no new eggs are produced. At birth, there are approximately 1 million eggs; and by the time of puberty, only about 300,000 remain. Of these, only 300 to 400 will be ovulated during a woman’s reproductive lifetime. Fertility can drop as a woman ages due to decreasing number and quality of the remaining eggs,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. www.my.clevelandclinic.org.

During a females’ menstrual cycle, an egg leaves the ovary, glides down her fallopian tube, and embeds into the wall of the uterus. The average menstrual cycle takes around 28 days and occurs in phases: the follicular phase (development of the egg), the ovulatory phase (release of the egg), and the luteal phase (the lining of uterus gets thicker to prepare for a possible pregnancy).

How does the brain and body decide which egg will be released from which ovary? Is it destiny or happenstance? Or a spiritual plan by the great Creator? Do the eggs line up in formation and wait for their turn? Thousands of eggs — and I was one of the lucky seeds — and so were you. If not fertilized, then the egg is eliminated via the blood flow.

But there’s more to the reproductive story. A male’s spermatozoa are produced continually and only one of millions hit the lottery (egg) and the combination becomes a fetus, a baby, a human being. It is mind-boggling to realize the odds of the joining of one egg and one sperm; bingo — a unique individual is created. Amazing!

However, a baby’s sex is determined at the time of conception. A chromosome from the sperm cell, either X or Y, fuses with the X chromosome in the egg cell, determining whether the baby will be female (XX) or male (XY).

So in reality, I was not me until my biological father donated a chromosome that joined with one of my biological mother’s egg. And yippee ki-yay; conception happens. Amazing!

Each person is a one-of-a-kind creation with value and purpose. Not accidental, in my opinion.

“There is a vitality, a life force, an energy, a quickening, that is translated through you into action, and because there is only one of you in all time, this expression is unique.”

– Martha Graham

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_Melissa-Martin-10.jpg

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, self-syndicated columnist, educator and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, self-syndicated columnist, educator and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.