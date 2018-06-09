A prescription for health

To the editor:

I am a former farmer and was raised in the health food industry. As such, I want to share with you a list of things one can do for better health.

1. Buy local, buy organic.

2. Make a list of all your food and medical costs (include the part government pays in the cost of the items) and note the difference between eating natural as opposed to conventional eating that brings in the doctors and other medical bills. This list should include food, drinks, supplements, doctor bills, medicine, hospital care and missed work (sick time off) and categorized between eating healthy vs. conventional lifestyle. Note also that it takes as little as 24 hours and as long as six weeks for medicine to take effect in the human body.

3. Start eating healthy. 80% of your diet should be fruits and vegetables (mainly vegetables).

4. Stop eating refined sugar, artificial sweeteners and corn syrup. You can use things like honey, dates, figs and carob powder instead.

5. Drink about half of your weight in ounces of liquid (preferably just water; no soft drinks) per day.

6. Eliminate bad habits like smoking and drinking.

7. Try testing your fruits and vegetables with a refractometer. It will tell you the amount of sugar, called Brix, that is in the fruit or vegetable. Generally, the sweeter the crop, the healthier it will be. If you have a garden, you can use it throughout the growing season to determine the quality of your crops.

I eat real healthy, and in the last month, I only spent about $210 at the grocery store buying healthy food and drinks, and still found room for two pizzas, a McDonald’s combo meal and a sub sandwich. I normally spend $240/month on food. I am only on one medication. What are your costs? How much are the medicines you take costing both the government and you?

Note that it takes 12 weeks of eating healthy before you start to feel it. Hospitals, on the other hand, cost more than $1 million per bed to build.

Help yourself and your country. Do what it takes to keep well.

Chris Dietrich

Elmore, Ohio