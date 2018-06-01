Your best backup plan

Your best back up plan is the one you create connecting with valuable persons who share your passion in life and are very interested in your goals.

You may ask yourself “How often should I create a back up plan?

As you move through your month, you notice that your goals may not always go as smoothly as you would like. As you have learned through your life experiences, conflicts in schedules and unexpected events seem to occur on a regular basis. Without a well-thought-out backup plan for each goal, you may find yourself discouraged.

Nido Qubein (an internationally known speaker and president of High Point University) shared that he was reminded it is ok to be disappointed but never to be discouraged.

You may ask yourself what is the difference?” Being disappointed is a temporary state of mind; you bounce back shortly afterwards because you have a backup plan.

Being discouraged is a state of mind that tells you to stop dreaming. Your discouragement occurs as a result of no reliable resources or a backup plan.

To prevent yourself from becoming discouraged, let’s take the following steps:

1. After setting your goal, develop a mastermind group of two or more passionate persons who have similar interest and goals.

2. Share your goal, making certain your reason and results are understood by each member of the group.

3. Ask each member of your mastermind group to share why they feel they would be a good fit for your group (what resources do they bring?)

4. Listen closely to understand the value each member brings to the group,

5. Prepare a couple of scenarios to present to your group members giving them an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to be creative and to deal with conflict.

6. Finally, remind your mastermind group members of their important position in creating this win-win situation where everyone involved wins.

In closing, I would like to remind you that it is ok to be disappointed but never to be discouraged! Next create your “best” backup plan today to turn your discouragement into a temporary state of disappointment.

Keep in mind it has been stated over and over again that “everything you need is just one person away”.

“Jumpstart your brain; jumpstart your life!” (NMH).

Marcia Harris, MA, CLL

For more information on your amazing brain, refer to “How the Brain Learns” (David Sousa) and “The New Science of Learning: How to Live in Harmony with your Brain” (Terry Doyle and Todd Zakrajsek), as well as the Journal of Psychology “mindset development” Seaton, Fiona. Educational Psychology in Practice Volume: 34 Issue 1 (2018) ISSN: 0266-7363 Online ISSN: 1469-5839 Reach Marcia Harris, MA, CLL of YOUnique Whole Brain Life Skill, LLC and Time Out for Me, Inc. at 740-353-8056.

Reach Marcia Harris, MA, CLL of YOUnique Whole Brain Life Skill, LLC and Time Out for Me, Inc. at 740-353-8056.