Road work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023 through January 6, 2023 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work

Lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals. This is due to a bridge strike from US 52 traffic. ODOT plans to repair the bridge in the early part of 2023. Once the bridge is repaired both lanes will be reopened.

County crew work

Clearing right of way

Hayport Rd. (CR257) in Porter Township will be closed between Meadow Lane and Burkes Lane Tuesday, January 3rd and Thursday, January 5th from 7:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

Rarden Hazelbaker Rd. (CR39) in Rarden Township Friday, January 6th from 7:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Mowing

Bussey Rd. in Porter and Vernon Townships.

Hammerstein Rd. in Porter Township.

Lick Run Lyra in Bloom, Porter and Vernon Townships.

Big Bear Creek Rd. in Morgan and Rarden Townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org

