Road work schedule for the week of November 14, 2022

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of November 14, 2022 through November 18, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work

Lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) from South St. to the Dogwood Ridge (CR53) intersection in Porter Township will be reduced to one lane heading out of Wheelersburg. The Shelly Company will be adding a turn lane and realigning the intersection.

County crew work

Road closures-clearing right of way

Glendale Rd. (CR549) in Jefferson Township will be closed between Lucasville-Minford Rd. and S.R. 139 Monday, November 14th through Wednesday, November 16th from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Lucasville-Minford Rd. (CR28) in Jefferson Township will be closed between Cook Rd. and Candy Run Rd. Thursday, November 17th from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Mowing

Mohawk Dr. in Rush and Union Townships. Big Run Rd. and Sedan Crabtree Rd. in Morgan Township. Bonser Rd. in Clay and Harrison Townships. Milldale Rd. in Harrison and Porter Townships. Laurel Lick Rd. in Bloom Township. Bennett School House Rd. in Bloom and Harrison Townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.