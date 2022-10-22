Road work schedule for the week of October 23, 2022

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of

October 24, 2022 through October 27, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work – lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) from South St. to the Dogwood Ridge (CR53) intersection in Porter Township will be reduced to one lane heading out of Wheelersburg through Monday, October 31st day and night. The Shelly Company will be adding a turn lane and realigning the intersection.

County crew work – crack sealing

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Swauger Valley Rd. (CR31) in Harrison Township Monday, October 24th

Dixon Mill (CR15) in Porter Township Tuesday, October 25th

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township Wednesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 27th

Mowing

Blue Run Road in Jefferson and Madison Townships.

Morris Lane in Jefferson Township.

Houston Hollow in Clay and Jefferson Townships.

Maple Benner in Clay Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.