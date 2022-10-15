Road work schedule for the week of October 17, 2022

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of October 17, 2022 through October 20, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work – lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) from South St. to the Dogwood Ridge (CR53) intersection in Porter Township will be reduced to one lane heading out of Wheelersburg through Monday, October 31st day and night. The Shelly Company will be adding a turn lane and realigning the intersection.

County/Township paving

The Shelly Company will be paving Monday, October 17th through Friday, October 21st. Weather permitting. Primrose Lane and Primrose Lane East in Rush Township.

County crew work – road closure

Upper Twin Creek Rd. (CR96) in Nile Township at the 1.30-mile marker between US52 and Shawnee State Forest Rd. #2 will be closed day and night. County crews will be replacing the bridge.

Crack sealing

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Swauger Valley Rd. (CR31) in Harrison Township Monday, October 17th through Wednesday, October 19th; Dixon Mill (CR15) in Porter Township Thursday, October 20th

Mowing

Millers Run-Back Run Rd. in Madison, Jefferson and Valley Townships. Piketon Rd. in Madison Township. Houston Hollow and Candy Run in Clay and Jefferson Townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.