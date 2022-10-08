Road work schedule for the week of October 10, 2022

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of October 10, 2022 through October 13, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work – lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) from South St. to the Dogwood Ridge (CR53) intersection in Porter Township will be reduced to one lane heading out of Wheelersburg through Monday, October 31st day and night. The Shelly Company will be adding a turn lane and realigning the intersection.

County/township paving

The Shelly Company will be paving Monday, October 10th through Friday, October 14th. Weather permitting.

River Dr., Gray St., Riverview Rd., Plymouth Rd., Trenton St., Tulane Ave., Gervais Rd., Lambro Ln. and Kenyon Rd. in Green Township.

County crew work – crack sealing

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Swauger Valley Rd. (CR31) in Harrison Township Tuesday, October 11th through Thursday, October 13th

Road repair

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Union Rd. (CR65) in Rarden Township Tuesday, October 11th through Thursday, October 13th

Mowing

Millers Run-Fallen Timber Rd. in Madison, Jefferson and Valley Townships. Kentucky Trail in Bloom, Harrison and Madison Townships. White Gravel Rd. and Salem Rd. in Madison Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.