PCHD hosting Community Health Fair

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth City Health Department will be hosting a Community Health Fair on Tuesday, bringing health resources, COVID-19 vaccines, and more at the open-to-all and free event.

PCHD HIV/STD Program Coordinator Halea Hatten said the idea for the fair came out of recognition of National HIV Testing Day, set on June 27, before expanding it to include more aspects of public health.

“I really wanted to do something with testing, but later decided we should just have a big community health fair,” Hatten said. “I’m very excited to have so many community partners join us because I think it will be a really great opportunity to have people’s health needs met.”

Hatten will be leading the HIV initiative, which includes testing and distribution of sexual health information and materials, and is also joined by PCHD Nurse Lisa Roberts who will discuss car seat safety.

A wide range of local partners will be in attendance providing information on their services, including:

Equitas Health

Compass Community Health Care Center

ASCEND Counseling and Recovery Services

Port 45 Recovery

Focus Residential Group

Shawnee Mental Health Center

Path Integrated Healthcare

Valley View Health Center

Thrive Peer Support

River Valley Organizing

Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care

Counseling Center

Portsmouth City Fire Department

Portsmouth Welcoming Community

In total, approximately 30 of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis conducted by the Shawnee State University Health Clinic. Those ages 18 and older with Medicaid will be eligible to receive a $50 gift card through CareSource.

The vaccine distribution comes at a time where Scioto County continues to lag the state average in both those partially and fully vaccinated. According to the Ohio Department of Health, slightly more than 33% of the county has completed the vaccination process compared to 43% of Ohioans.

Hatten said she is hoping for the weather to cooperate and a strong turnout to lead to annual fairs beyond this one. She would also like to see surveys conducted to see what the public is looking for in terms of local health options.

“I think the most important thing we can do to reach the pulse of the community is to ask them what their needs are,” Hatten said.

The fair will be held between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Tracy Park.

