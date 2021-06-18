UFO (books) spotted in Portsmouth

PIKETON — For those voyaging on US-23, billboards pointing to life beyond Earth are visible on the highway’s east end from a residence outside of Piketon.

The answer to the question — “Are humans alone in the universe?” — is a clear “no” to UFO author and Pike County resident Mike Brumfield, but he says that is really just the start of the bigger picture.

“The truth is they are more advanced, much more than us,” he said outside his residence where he also sells wood carvings through the Brumfield Station Wood Carvings store on Wednesday.

His 15 years in the extraterrestrial movement have taken him across the county for conventions and resulted in multiple books on his findings. Those wishing to read Brumfield’s latest book, “Damned Angels,” won’t have to travel quite that far.

Starting at 3 p.m., readers can pick-up a copy on Saturday at Tracy Park where Brumfield will be doing a book signing and discussing all that has gone into his research.

On the back cover is a photo from Brumfield’s book from his Seattle-based friend Carl Durmsa which they claim is a photo of an alien. The similarities the photo taken outside of Dallas to a 20,000 year-old cave drawing they said cannot be denied.

Denial, however, from both those in the public and others in the field is part of the game.

“It can be very frustrating when it’s ignored,” said Brumfield. “We just want to know more, to get at the real truth.”

Instances in history such as the Battle of Los Angeles, a February 1942 air raid where U.S. anti-aircraft gunners shot at what was believed to be Japanese aircraft, point towards something more in Brumfield’s and Durmsa’s view.

The same can be the said of the 1947 Roswell Incident in New Mexico where debris of what was first reported to be a flying saucer in an U.S. Army Air Forces press release. That quickly changed when Army officials changed course by saying it was weather balloon according to the “History Channel.”

More recent speculation has come from the halls of Congress following the Department of Defense authorization of three Navy videos, one in 2004 and the others in 2015, where pilots captured footage of unidentified saucer-shaped objects.

“Look at that thing, dude!” one pilot is heard in a 2015 video, TIME Magazine reported. “Oh my gosh. There’s a whole fleet of them. They’re going against the wind! The wind’s 120 knots (135 mph) west!”

In a April 2020 released statement, the DOD said the decision to reveal these files was made to verify the previous unauthorized releases were valid.

“The U.S. Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos,” the department’s April 27, 2020 reads in-part. “After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The possibility that these unidentified objects are from earthly forces such as the Russian and Chinese governments is not a belief that Brumfield buys.

If that were the case, he says the world would look a lot different.

“We might not be speaking English if that were the case,” he quipped. Fortunately for the human race, Brumfield said these beings come in peace.

Brumfield said the recent reveals are promising, but the work at convincing the general public of the existence and prevalence of aliens remains an uphill battle.

More progress is possible with those less set in their ways, he says, identifying young people and non-religious folks as those that he is trying to reach.

“We are less primitive now, but we really need to continue advancing,” Brumfield said, where further technology investment is needed in a world of limited means.

Local author talks findings ahead of signing

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

