Lucasville Trade Days back for upcoming weekend

LUCASVILLE — For the second time this year, the Lucasville Trade Days will take place this weekend starting Friday afternoon at the Scioto County Fairgrounds.

The action begins on June 11 at noon where vendors can start to enter and set up shop before the early bird shoppers come starting at 3 p.m. General admission fees for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are $5 for all guests 12 and older. Both weekend dates will start at 7 a.m. but will go to 7 p.m. on June 12 instead of 4 p.m. as on June 13.

This year’s trade days started in April, a three-day event that LTD spokesman Jim Wirth described as a success. With such crowds, parking availabilities were slim.

”It was a colossal crowd coming to the show,” Wirth said, describing the event held between April 23 and 25. “Everybody was sick to death of being quarantined with COVID-19 and all, so many people were happy to just get out of the house to do something.”

Wirth said a slightly smaller crowd of vendors will be present this weekend, opening up some spots for visitors at the always crowded event. Additional parking at the fairgrounds’ south end will cut down on times in line he said.

“For those that don’t like sitting in traffic, this is the time to come,” he said.

Now with the state’s health orders cleared, masks will no longer be required as they were last time but still recommended. Attendees will also be encouraged to maintain social distance and to sanitize after touching farm animals.

COVID-19 numbers have remained on the lower end in Scioto County and within Ohio as a whole, Gov. Mike DeWine announcing on Saturday that the two-week average between May 22 and June 4 fell below 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

Still, Wirth echoed sentiments from DeWine that precautions are still necessary especially for those that are immunocompromised.

“We want all our customers to come and enjoy the show and then go home healthy,” he said. The governor added in an earlier statement that those that are not vaccinated should continue wearing the mask.

Although a few days out, weather reports are also more favorable for those hoping to beat the baring heat. AccuWeather is projecting highs below 90 degrees in Lucasville on all three days with chances for thunderstorms.

Wirth reminded shoppers to take breaks from time to time and sit in some shade or to go into the shelter houses and recommended all to stay hydrated.

The next event for the Lucasville Trade Days following this weekend is set for Sept. 25 and 26.

By Patrick Keck

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@ aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

