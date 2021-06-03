Commissioners announce bid awards

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners convened on Thursday for its regularly scheduled meeting, announcing the bid awards for several county projects among its 21 items.

At the approval of Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun, the board announced the awarded groups for the concrete and grout material, emulsion, cutback, and primer materials, and aggregate material projects.

Tow Path Ready Mix received the concrete and grout material award, while Marathon Petroleum won the emulsion, cutback, and primer materials award. Hanson Aggregates and Latham Limestone split the award for the aggregate material.

For the development and maintenance of the Scioto County Economic Development website, Appalachian Marketing and Media received the award at the recommendation of Director Robert Horton.

In total, $5,745 would go towards the local company this year before another $1,245 annually in the following years. Commissioner Cathy Coleman said AM&M was the sole bidder.

“Not only are we seeing this website go from a company that is not local to a local organization- Appalachian Marketing and Media has given the contract- but it’s also a saving,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. Horton replied that costs for SCED would be cut in half through the new agreement.

The final bid award went to G.C. Maintenance, LL panel for the work on sky roof system above the courthouse rotunda and law library at the amount of $277,225.

Powell added that this project also only received one bid and it needed the work since it was allowing water to seep into the courthouse. Coleman hopes it will last for many years.

“It keeps damaging all the repairs we do to the courthouse, so excited to see this get under wrap,” said Powell. “Hopefully, it will make the inside of the courthouse last once the plastic goes up.”

In other developments, the board accepted a subgrant award for body cameras from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The $18,645 grant will go towards the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office with a match of $2,071.

“Clearly, body cams are a very important tool nowadays,” said Powell. “Not only to protect our law enforcement, but the public also, so it’s great to see Sheriff (David Thoroughman) go after this grant.”

The commissioners closed their meeting to enter an executive session where consideration for the dismissal of a county employee would take place.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

