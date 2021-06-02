Ironton High School signs partnership with Nike

IRONTON — Ironton High School announced Tuesday that it has established a new athletic partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods in the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands.

Through this partnership, BSN SPORTS will serve as the official apparel and equipment provider to the Fighting Tigers Athletic Program while outfitting Ironton athletes, coaches, and school community members in premier Nike product selection. The program will become the 20th Nike Elite high school in the country and the second with Massillon Washington Schools in Ohio.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nike and BSN in order to give our athletes and our fanbase the best opportunity to succeed while wearing the best sports attire in order to perform at the highest level,” said Tigers’ football coach Trevon Pendleton.

The partnership, which extends over the next three years, will debut across the Tigers Athletic Program in the 2021-22 school year. Ironton High School will also benefit from access to BSN SPORTS’ line of custom campus branding products, exclusive digital Team Shop platforms, and customizable fanwear shops for Tigers supporters.

Bill Gillispie, local BSN SPORTS Sales Professional, said, “This agreement between Ironton High School, BSN SPORTS,

and NIKE will add tremendous value and dedicated support to the experience of the coaches, athletes, and families involved with Ironton Athletics. Our team is excited to providing the Tigers Athletic program coaches and teams with the best possible service, unparalleled access to sports equipment and premier apparel, and supporting resources including access to customizable branding tools to continue growing Ironton’s dominant athletic presence. We are proud of this partnership and welcome the opportunity to give time back to Ironton coaches on a daily basis, so they can continue focusing on positively impacting the lives of student athletes.”

Gillispie concluded, “Elite partnerships like the one we have announced today fuel our passion at BSN SPORTS and affirm our highest aspirations for our partners nationwide. With over 1,100 sales professionals servicing their communities

nationwide, we are committed to elevating the experience of students and athletes and look forward to expanding premier partnership opportunities.

Ironton’s Trevor Carter (2) carries the ball during the second half of the Fighting Tigers’ 2020 Division V Region 19 championship football playoff game against Ridgewood. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_IrontonFB.jpg Ironton’s Trevor Carter (2) carries the ball during the second half of the Fighting Tigers’ 2020 Division V Region 19 championship football playoff game against Ridgewood.