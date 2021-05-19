SCBOE releases final 3rd Ward primary vote

SCIOTO- The final results for the 3rd Ward primary were released on Tuesday from the Scioto County Board of Elections, where the two highest vote recipients moved onto the November General Election.

While the election took place May 4, ten absentee ballots that were mailed out had not been returned. It remained a possibility that the results may change with a gap of just five votes between Gary Jenkins and Jerry Skiver after May 4.

Of those ten, four ballots were returned. Andy Cole added two more votes, bringing his final sum to 145 votes, and Gary Jenkins held his position also adding two votes.

FINAL SUM:

Andy Cole: 145

Gary Jenkins: 78

Jerry Skiver: 71

Happy to move on, Jenkins released a statement on Facebook following the certification vowing for a “big win” on Nov. 2. He also received endorsements from the Scioto County Young Republicans and the College Republicans at Shawnee State University later that day.

“I’m so thankful to announce that we are progressing to the general election this November!,” his post reads. “This primary election and the campaigning process has been an absolutely wonderful experience!”

Compared to the last 3rd Ward primary in 2017, turnout rates improved slightly to 13.4% from 13.3% but less total votes were recorded. Mayor Kevin Johnson took 101 votes out of the 320 tallied last time before winning in November 2017, while 294 votes were recorded this year.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_DSC_1699.jpg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.