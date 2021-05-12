Portsmouth man found guilty of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition

SCIOTO- Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced that on May 12, 2021 Defendant Juan Salvadore Guerrero Torres was found guilty of all counts against him by a Scioto County Jury for an indictment arising from an incident in the City of Portsmouth on May 31, 2020.

The defendant was found guilty of Rape, a felony of the first degree; Sexual Battery, a felony of the third degree; and Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the fourth degree.

Judge Mark Kuhn found all charges merged for sentencing purposes. He sentenced Torres to a definite prison sentence of eight years and an additional four years indefinite, for a total sentence of eight to 12 years.

Defendant Torres was also labeled a Tier Three Sex Offender and must register and report every ninety days with the County Sheriff for the remainder of his life.

The State of Ohio was represented by Assistant Prosecutors Julie Cooke-Hutchinson and Joseph L. Hale. Attorneys Richard Nash and Lauren Coriell represented Defendant Torres.

Prosecutor Tieman thanked the Portsmouth City Police Department for its excellent work in this matter.

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.