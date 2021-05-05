3rd Ward voters take part in Primary

PORTSMOUTH- On Tuesday, a portion of Scioto County voters were provided a chance along with many counties throughout Ohio to vote in the 2021 Primary election.

That portion came solely from Portsmouth’s 3rd Ward, which makes up four of the county’s 77 voting precincts, whose vote went towards narrowing the council race down to two candidates.

Four names appeared on the ballot, but only three were to be considered. Premier Kites and Designs Operations Manager Andy Cole, Portsmouth West High School student Gary Jenkins, and former teacher Jerry Skiver were those three candidates.

The fourth name, Portsmouth Middle School teacher Jessica Pacula, announced that she was no longer seeking office although receiving enough votes on her petition to be in the running.

The unofficial results are as followed according to the Scioto County Board of Elections:

Andy Cole: 143

Gary Jenkins: 76

Jerry Skiver: 71

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_4a87a39ce7d1880b22931c07a996abfa_the-primary-election-in-illinois-is-tuesday-march-15-western-_800-600.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

