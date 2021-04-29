Commissioners say work is needed on courthouse 6th Street ramp

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners held their first session permitting media in-person attendance this year on Thursday, reviewing and passing all 17 items on their agenda.

“We encourage the press to attend our meetings,” Commissioner Bryan Davis said. “We’re hoping in the near future to include the general public.”

Grant and contract agreements were the primary focus of the morning session, where the board discussed the walking and biking trail set to be constructed at Earl Thomas Conley Park and repairs to the courthouse handicap ramp.

The largest contract agreement of the meeting was between the commissioners, the Scioto County Sanitary Engineer, and Mechanical Construction Company. The $1.4 million contract will go towards the work on the Purtree Acres Wastewater Treatment Facility.

“We have not received the paperwork on West Portsmouth yet,” Davis said, where upgrades to its WWTP are also needed.

Both plants received federal funds last fall- a $200,000 grant and $3 million loan – from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio announced the investment on Oct. 29.

“Strong water and sewer infrastructure is critical to Ohio communities’ ability to stay both healthy and economically competitive,” Brown said in a released statement. “This funding will improve access to safe and clean water for residents in Scioto County. I will continue to advocate for resources so that Ohioans in small and rural communities have equal access to clean water and economic opportunity.”

With the ETC Park, Davis said a $50,000 grant would be coming from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Construction of the path has yet to start and bids will be advertised when it comes closer to that date.

A bid of $153,000 however was awarded to Skeens Excavating, Inc. out of Wheelersburg for the culvert replacement project during the meeting.

The determination for a ramp replacement on the Sixth Street side comes following an assessment by the Office of the Ohio Secretary of State. Thursday’s agreement only referred to the architect services, where Randal Mullins will receive $6,600.

“They found the ramp was not to current grade,” said Davis, no complaints or issues having been reported prior to assessment. “We were off by very little percentage, but in order to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant we are going to move forward with replacing that ramp.”

The ramp will be taken out to the west parking lot next to the handicap parking spots, a move Davis said made more sense. The unofficial estimate at this time, including contractor costs, is believed to be $60,000. Earlier this week, the commissioners received $10,000 from the Scioto County Board of Elections for the project.

The reasons for the needed work are not known at this time.

“I don’t know if it’s the building settling or what,” said Davis.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

