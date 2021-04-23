ODH: No new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO- The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported no new cases Friday (4/23/2021) for Scioto County. So the total stays at 6,326 since the start of the outbreak.

There were five additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,091 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 471 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_COVID19-Update-for-Friday-April-23-2021.jpg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.