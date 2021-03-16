Portsmouth man wanted on multiple charges

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his 911 communication center was contacted at 7:17 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, advising that Kentucky State Police had been involved in an officer-involved shooting on Arch Lane in Franklin Furnace Ohio.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that once on scene, deputies and detectives were advised that a male was driving a stolen car out of Lewis County Kentucky that was stolen early on this date.

The investigation revealed that a deputy from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, along with a Greenup PD officer, pursued the stolen vehicle from Kentucky into Ohio. Once the pursuit ended in a driveway on Arch Lane shots were fired by both Kentucky officers. There were no KSP officers on the scene or involved.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, out of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, was contacted to respond to this location and requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that no one was injured as a result of this shooting incident. The suspect, who has been identified as Tracy L Rickett, age 48, last known address listed was 1201 12th St. Portsmouth, Ohio, was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by EMS. The suspect was later flown to Grant Medical Center. At approximately 4:30 a.m., March 15, he fled the hospital on foot. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Tracy L. Rickett is wanted on multiple warrants, including a failure to appear warrant out of Scioto County Common Pleas Court, the original charge was burglary. Rickett is also wanted on warrants out of Portsmouth Municipal Court and several warrants out of Lewis County, Kentucky. These warrants include; assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, wanted endangerment and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on Tracy L. Rickett should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566. All calls will remain anonymous.

Tracy Rickett, 48, is wanted on several charges according to the release from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_thumbnail_Tracy-Rickett.jpg Tracy Rickett, 48, is wanted on several charges according to the release from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office.

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.