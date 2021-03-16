ODH: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO- Ohio’s eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand this Friday as Ohioans 40 years old and older and those with the medical conditions of cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity will be eligible for the vaccine.

Beginning on March 29, all Ohioans 16 years old and older will be eligible to get the vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health reported five new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 6,095 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 20 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,773 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 443 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

