Commissioners denote developmental disabilities awareness month, agriculture week

SCIOTO — Among the 16 items on its Thursday meeting agenda, the Scioto County Commissioners passed two resolutions marking this month as a celebration of developmental disabilities awareness and agriculture.

This being DD Awareness month nationwide, Commissioner Bryan Davis said he has always been impressed with the work of the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities based out of the Vern Riffe School

“I have a warm place in my heart for those folks,” he said, a meeting set for later that day to present the resolution. “We have been able to do a lot of projects with them over the years to assist them.”

Those projects- a wheelchair ramp and re-designs of the restrooms – have had a significant “impact” and make both Davis and Commissioner Scottie Powell proud of the effort put-in by this local group.

“It’s a blessing to have those people spending their energy into this field,” said Powell. “But if you start talking to them, they’re the ones that will tell you they are being blessed back due to the people they are serving.”

One story that Davis shared during the meeting involved current board member Bill Adams, the first appointed member by the commissioners who went through the local DD program.

“He’s already a valued member of that board,” he said, the Lawrence County Commissioners following suit this week with a similar appointment to their DD board. “It’s a great story, great narrative, great everything about this.”

Agriculture week will be denoted for March 22 and 26, where the commissioners had a meeting scheduled following its 9:30 a.m. meeting with the Scioto County Farm Bureau.

Davis said the industry makes up a significant portion of the local economy, the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture census finding a market value of products sold that year to be $17.8 million.

“I know we’re recognizing the agricultural week, but clearly we appreciate them every week and every season,” said Powell, who spent a considerable part of his childhood growing tobacco. “We appreciate all the hard work that’s happening out here in the farms in Scioto County.”

Separately, the board reviewed a website development proposal from Appalachian Marketing and Media to work on Scioto County Economic Development’s website.

With the current SCED website, a non-local company is currently in charge but its contract deadline is approaching. AMM, operated by Shawnee State University student Audrey Schiesser, currently operates the commissioner’s website.

The commissioners accepted the proposal but will review it again during its next meeting March 18.

The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Thursday meeting on March 11. Photo by Patrick Keck. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Commissioners311.jpg The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Thursday meeting on March 11. Photo by Patrick Keck.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

