Commissioners announce CDBG recipients

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners announced two recipients of the Community Development Block Grant during its brief Thursday meeting.

Part of what was a $288,000 grant from last year, the Shawnee State University Golden Bears and Portsmouth Inner City Development received $50,400 and $14,000 respectively through the program.

Commissioner Bryan Davis said the board attempts to get money towards the Golden Bears, where its members have access to campus exercise facilities, every two years.

“The Golden Bears are an integral part of their athletic and theatre programs,” said Davis, where other local entities will be announced soon.

PICD will be conducting its fair housing services, educating the public on available homes in the city, with its $14,000 through CDBG.

“This is really something that is needed right now,” said Davis, PICD now receiving this grant multiple times.

More information on fair housing can be found on the commissioners and PICD’s website.

