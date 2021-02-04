Commissioners approve Sanitary Engineer requests

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners convened for the first time this month Thursday morning, taking on a 15-item agenda highlighted by several measures dealing with the County Sanitary Engineer.

Engineer J.P. Pickelsimer was in attendance at the meeting, where discussions followed a request to transfer a vehicle used by the office and the emergency purchase of a sewer jetter.

Both requests were in order referred to older models, the vehicle in question a 2003 Chevy Silverado and the current jetter, which Pickelsimer said has been in operations since the 1990s that needs to be replaced.

Commissioner Bryan Davis said the Silverado will be transferred to the Scioto County Parks and Recreation Department while calling the news surrounding the jetter a “significant purchase for the county.”

With this model being out-of-service and beyond repairable, the board authorized Pickelsimer’s to make the purchase of the item, which is used weekly by the Sanitary Engineer Department to open clogged sewer pipes and help prevent backwash of raw sewage into residences and businesses.

“Without the use of a sewer jetter, the Scioto County Sanitation Department will be required to employ the services of outside businesses to jet any clogged county sewer lines at least once a week, sometimes more frequently,” said Davis, the model’s age contributing to notable wear and tear.

That method would cost county taxpayers more for each clog, he said, while the estimated cost for a new sewer jetter would be less than $100,000.

Pickelsimer reviewed three estimates for a new model and the commissioners were able to authorize the purchase without opening a bidding process due to its status as an emergency. The model discussed during the meeting was in Marietta, which he said could arrive as soon as Friday with the board’s approval.

Recognizng that time was of the essence, Commissioner Scottie Powell and Davis moved with that decision.

“$100,000 quickly pays for itself versus using outside services,” said Powell, noting the usage and how long the previous model lasted for the county.

More so, Pickelsimer said the estimate for the Marietta model would be $70,634, nearly $30,000 less than the original number mentioned.

“That’s even better,” said Davis, who joined Powell in favor of authorizing. Commissioner Cathy Coleman was not in attendance, Davis saying she was a little under the weather.

The Scioto County Commissioners met in regular session on Thursday, Feb. 4 and passed all 15 items on its agenda. Photo by Patrick Keck. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_C24.jpg The Scioto County Commissioners met in regular session on Thursday, Feb. 4 and passed all 15 items on its agenda. Photo by Patrick Keck.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.