New flag poles installed on courthouse roof

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners held its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, passing 13 items on its agenda and detailing their recent work on the courthouse flag poles.

Putting up the north and south flag poles earlier this week, the commissioners said in a Facebook post that the new poles are safer and user friendly.

“A Scioto County landmark has been restored,” they said in the post, these new poles also having the capability to present larger flags.

Commissioner Bryan Davis said the project was slowed as the supplier they ordered the poles through experienced delays in their factory.

When the poles and hardware arrived in December, it became apparent that additional supplies were needed to strengthen its base. Scheduling to take the old poles down and weather conditions among other reasons also contributed to the delay.

“We didn’t feel confident that hardware would really hold up with the current base,” he said, the strong winds up on the rooftop of concern. “It was just getting all these pieces aligned to get this project done.”

During the meeting, the board announced the appointment of Norm Campbell to the county Airport Authority Board. Campbell, a former board member, currently works as a flight instructor and Davis said he is very excited to return.

Two openings still remain on the board, where Davis asked those interested to send a letter of intent to their office. The letter should include an explanation for their interest and what qualifications or experiences they would bring to the table.

Appalachian Marketing and Media, originally contracted by the commissioners to create their own website, will also be building a new site for the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The local company will receive a one-time payment of $4,000 for the website’s setup and then $865 annually to manage its marketing and media.

