Several COVID-19 cases associated with local church

Portsmouth, OH, – The Scioto County Health Department reported that there have been several cases of COVID-19 associated with a Lucasville church.

According to the Scioto County Health Department, Lucasville Church of God located at 504 Morris Lane, Lucasville, Ohio 45648, has had several reported cases of the virus. The health department advises that anyone who has attended any services or events at the Lucasville Church of God in the past two weeks, including Vacation Bible School, to stay home and self-quarantine for two weeks and monitor themselves for symptoms.

If attendees of the church develop symptoms or have other concerns, they should follow up with their primary healthcare provider. Those with symptoms are encouraged to get tested.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_COVID-update-graphic-2.jpg