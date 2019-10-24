SOMC Births October 1-22

October 1
Tiffany and Kreig Crabtree of Lucasville, daughter
Tyler and Autumn McDaniel of Piketon, son
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan and Brittany Ross of Peebles, daughter
October 2
Travis and Jessica Bescoe of Wheelersburg, daughter
Cory Burnworth and Stephanie Mosley of Otway, daughter
Leanna Morgan of Minford, son
October 4
Devan Caldwell of Portsmouth, son
Brenton Thompson and Christa Spears of Piketon, son
October 7
JT Conley and Mariah Conley of Wheelersburg, daughter
October 8
Brent and Ashley Groves of Otway, son
Austin Cade and Anna Ferryman of Piketon, son
Ashley Wright and Daniel Clark of Waverly, daughter
October 9
Chelsea and Ethan Fight of Wheelersburg, son
Austin Mullins and Jenna Horr of Portsmouth, daughter
John Evans and Alicia Yelley of Franklin Furnace, daughter
October 10
Bre and John Malone of Portsmouth, daughter
Jakob Barrett and Alexyse Baisden of Beaver, son
October 11
Hugh and Morgan Brisker of Wheelersburg, daughter
October 12
Kristen Grooms of West Union, daughter
October 13
Ryan and Shyanna Thompson of Portsmouth, son
October 14
Jacob and Jazmin Arnett of West Portsmouth, daughter
Alex Nichols and Slaid Bishop, daughter
Stephanie Hightower, son
October 15
Amanda and Jackie Tackett, son
Jesse and Nicole Helterbridle, son
Brianna Bauer and Mason Atkins, son
Dustin and Kristen Cook of Manchester, daughter
Brandon Meadows and Brooklyn Peterson of Lucasville, daughter
Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Henry of Lucasville, daughter
Andrew Slark and Halee Gilliland of Portsmouth, son
Samantha Barfield and Brock Ward of Piketon, son and daughter
October 16
Mckenzie and Levi Lester of Portsmouth, daughter
Desaka and C.J. Hall of Garrison (Ky), son
October 17
Heather Briggs and William Fletcher of Wheelersburg, son
Kelly Stanley and Isaac Belt of Waverly, daughter
Mark Vanhoy and Katelyn Bunke of Lucasville, daughter
Zach and Carrie McCaw of West Union, son
October 18
Shane and Brittany Artley of Portsmouth, son
Katelynn Woods of Piketon, daughter
October 19
Jacob Darst and Cassodi Phillips of Portsmouth, son
Jess and Todd Nelson of South Shore (Ky.), daughter
October 21
Dylan and Tiffany Koons of Stout, daughter
Brianna Hickman and Michael Hickman of McDermott, son
Karley and Andrew McKenzie of South Shore (Ky.), son
October 22
Candace and Michael Picklesimer of South Shore (Ky.), daughter
Mr. and Mrs. Nathan and Kayla Gilliam of South Shore (Ky.), daughter