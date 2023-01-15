Clay High School held its National Honor Society Induction on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the high school cafetorium. Six new students were inducted into Clay’s National Honor Society.

The new members inducted were Lilyan Buckler, daughter of James and Julie Buckler of Lucasville; Mallory Cassidy, daughter of James and Melissa Cassidy of Portsmouth; Abby Clausing, daughter of April and Ryan Clausing of Portsmouth; Delaney James, daughter of Shannon and Kyle James of Portsmouth; Megan King, daughter of Brian and Kristin Anderson of Rosemount; and Jaira Roberts, daughter of Nicole Roberts of Portsmouth. These six new members joined Amadea Everman, Madison S. Jackson, Allyssa Maynard, Abigail Scott, Mallory Swords, and Adrienne Whitley as current Clay NHS members.

The guest speaker for the ceremony was Mrs. Keely (Craft) Woloschek, a 2011 Clay High School graduate. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown College and is currently the Deputy Fiscal Officer at the Scioto County Public Library. Members of the chapter are selected based on the criteria of character, leadership, scholarship, and service; and members must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and meet the other chapter requirements to be considered. Members are involved in many activities and service projects throughout the year. The advisers for the Clay National Honor Society are Mrs. Lisa Phillips and Mr. Mark Rose.

