SSU graduate is ready to start a career in the gaming industry

Pursuing a career in game design, senior Bailey Woodworth always knew she wanted to major in something art-related.

“Video games really helped my mental health when I was younger,” she said. “I decided being someone behind making them would be a great way not only to do what I love but to help others as well. I really want to create games that help others the same way my favorites helped me.”

The Cincinnati, Ohio native is a transfer student who wanted to attend a university with a higher focus on gaming arts.

“Shawnee is nationally-ranked for the program which made it an easy choice,” she said.

Creating connections within her major has been Woodworth’s favorite part of her time at SSU. Outside of the classroom, she stayed involved on campus as a member of Delight Ministries, a student instructor for a drawing course, and a student assistant in the Women’s & Gender Equity Center on campus.

“I know everyone says this, but you can make some pretty important connections,” she said, on why she encourages other students to be involved on campus. “You’ll have people to help you when school seems relentless.”

As she starts her career, Woodworth plans to move out west to pursue a career in her favorite gaming studio. She is excited to work in concept art for games, knowing it’s her first step to get starting on her career path. To others starting on their degree path towards a career in gaming, she encourages them to find their motivation.

“Make a list of your ‘why’s’,” she said. “Having your reasoning written out can really help motivate you when you’re feeling burnt out.”

SSU’s game design program has been nationally-ranked by The Princeton Review for twelve consecutive years, and this year, the program once again found itself in the Top 10, ranking #9. The programs offer two separate but coordinated degree paths – one in Game Programming and one in Game Arts. Outside of the gaming program, the Department of Digital, Fine & Performing Arts allows students interested in gaming to explore other avenues of concept art and illustration that relates to game studio needs.

To learn more about the Game Design programs at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/gaming.

