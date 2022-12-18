Fall graduation

Shawnee State University celebrated the graduates of the Autumn Class of 2022 in an in-person Commencement Ceremony this past Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

“We’re proud of our graduates and the impact they will have on our region as they launch their careers,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “Nearly every business sector, from healthcare to technology to the arts, is made stronger today because of the Shawnee State degrees that are being put to work.”

The Autumn Class of 2022 is made up of almost 200 graduates who earned five doctoral degrees, over 40 master degrees, nearly 100 bachelor degrees, 30 associate degrees, and five academic certificates. Five students graduated with more than one degree this semester.

A rewatch of the livestreamed Shawnee State University Commencement Ceremony is available at www.shawnee.edu/commencement.

Autumn class of 2022 https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_6E91BA1F-31C7-4B25-8FDF-FADE8EC17A6F_ne20221218123135422.jpeg Autumn class of 2022