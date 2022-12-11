SSU’s Delta Phi Epsilon raises $800

This semester, Shawnee State University’s sorority Delta Phi Epsilon (DPhiE) hosted their annual Deepher Dude pageant to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, one of the organization’s national philanthropies. Deepher Dude, a male pageant, brings together the campus community for a fun event while sharing facts about the disease with those in attendance.

“Not only is our goal to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, but it’s also important to us that we spread as much awareness as possible about Cystic Fibrosis,” said Katherine Durbin, DPhiE’s Vice President of Programming.

Members of the sorority worked as “Pageant Moms” for the different contestants, helping them prepare to compete during the event. Each contestant participated in an opening number, individual introductions, displaying their best SSU Spirit Wear, and a talent showcase, before ending with a formal wear and a Q&A.

“We ensure that they are prepared for each category of the competition,” said Durbin. “The contestants learn an opening number for the pageant that takes many rehearsals to get right. We then have run-throughs of the entire show.”

This year’s event featured seven contestants and in addition to the pageant competition, the crowd was able to participate in selecting this year’s Mr. Money Bags award.

“In order to raise money, we utilize a ‘people’s choice’ style award called Mr. Money Bags where friends and family can donate money to a specific contestant,” said Durbin. “The person who helped raised the most money gets the title.”

Through this year’s Deepher Dude, DPhiE was able to raise $870 dollars for their philanthropy thanks to the support of the campus community.

“Support from the community means everything to us,” said Durbin.

