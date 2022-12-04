SSU Pre-Med Club participates in Ohio Medical Education Day

Shawnee State University’s Pre-Med Club recently visited the University of Toledo Medical School for Ohio Medical Education Day (OMED) – a state-wide conference for Pre-Med students. Among the 300 students in attendance from all across the state, SSU students had the opportunity to learn more about the medical school admission process, the life of a medical student, and had the opportunity to meet with different admissions officers from medical schools in the state.

Corrine Woods, is a sophomore from Chillicothe, Ohio, knew Pre-Med was her purpose. She chose to attend SSU as it was close to home, but far enough away to have a true “college experience”, and because of the university’s well-recognized Pre-Med program. Attending the conference, she was grateful for the Pre-Med Club giving her the chance to learn more about the career field she is pursuing.

“It gave me a lot more confidence and solidified the decision that I definitely want to go to medical school,” she said. “They were very encouraging and let us know we will have doubts sometimes, but to just keep pushing.”

Only in her second year in the Pre-Med program, she thought this trip was an important opportunity for students like her to learn more about their career fields and what their future could potentially look like.

SSU’s Pre-Med program is designed to prepare students to enter medical school with a strong foundation in biology, a development of scientific research skills, and with hands-on experiences like the advanced human anatomy course where students can participate in a human cadaver dissection lab.

To learn more about the Pre-Med program at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/pre-med.

