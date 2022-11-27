SSU Pre-Med senior connects with campus community

Graduating in the spring with a degree in Biomedical Sciences (Pre-Med), Gavin Meadows (Hometown: Kitts, Ohio) enjoys his major for many reasons. One of them being the flexibility he has with the degree and what he could pursue in his future career.

“More than anything, I love my major because it’s fun,” he said. “I genuinely enjoy my classes and the challenges involved.”

Growing up in a small town in southern Ohio, Meadows found himself drawn to attending a small college.

“It’s a small campus, so there are a lot of opportunities to get together with your peers and even your professors and have some very special moments,” he said.

Involved on campus, Meadows is part of the Rotaract Club, the Pre-Med Club, the Chemistry Club, and the fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon which he holds several positions in and has been able to plan events for other members.

“I have had a lot of great memories here that I couldn’t get from a large campus.”

Meadows is still deciding how he will use his degree in the future, but knows that his education has prepared him for medical school or a professional career in another field. He’s looking forward to discovering more about where this degree – and the skills he’s built from campus organizations – can take him after graduation.

Staff report

