Vern Riffe Center for the Arts to host “A Christmas Carol”

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will host “A Christmas Carol” on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The classic Charles Dickens’ performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

Celebrate the holiday season with this brand new, original production, full of haunting special effects and heartfelt sentiment. “A Christmas Carol” is a perfectly delightful and thoroughly entertaining family holiday event. A powerful story of redemption, “A Christmas Carol” has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own: Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits of the Past, the Present, and the Future.

With script adaptation, direction, and a flawless performance as Scrooge by the award-winning theater veteran of forty years, Scott H. Severance, this new adaptation of the ever-popular classic fills the stage with first-class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message. With the music of twenty-six beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout, this classic tale “A Christmas Carol” is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities in your community.

Prior to the performance, the VRCFA will host an open house for visitors to meet Santa, enjoy milk and cookies, and listen to live holiday carolers starting at 6:00 p.m. in the Selby Lobby.

Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $35 for standard, $32 for seniors, and $15 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed December 7, 2022 https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Carol_1.jpeg “A Christmas Carol” will be performed December 7, 2022

