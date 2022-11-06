Shawnee State University to host Pre-Med Day

Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions will host its annual Pre-Med Day on Friday, Dec. 9. The event welcomes high school students and parents who are interested in learning more about the Pre-Med program at SSU.

SSU’s Pre-Med program is designed to prepare students for medical school. The classes offer a strong foundation in biology, scientific research skills, and offers hands-on experiences including an advanced human anatomy course for students to participate in a human cadaver dissection lab. SSU’s Pre-Med program has recently partnered with the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine through a 4+4 Early Assurance Program.

Students attending Pre-Med Day will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities to provide them with more information on the program. The event will offer student and parent interactive workshops, academic and scientific presentations, and lunch in the Bears’ Den Dining Hall. Students will also have the chance to meet with current students, successful alumni in various medical fields, and experienced faculty to ask any questions they might have.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Clark Memorial Library Rotunda on campus and the event will officially begin at 9:30 a.m. To learn more about the event or to register for SSU’s Pre-Med Day, visit www.shawnee.edu/premed-day.

Pre-Med Day https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Pre-Med-Day.jpeg Pre-Med Day

Staff report

To learn more about ongoing events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, explore www.shawnee.edu/visit.

To learn more about ongoing events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, explore www.shawnee.edu/visit.