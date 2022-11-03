Wheelersburg Middle School wins quiz bowl tournament

Wheelersburg Middle School won the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) Middle School Quiz Bowl Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 19, winning over the Runner-Up team from Minford Middle School.

Seventy students competed from nine school districts, including Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Notre Dame, Portsmouth, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg.

“The Middle School division is made up of fifth and sixth graders. Their competition includes six different categories, including Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Fine Arts and Religion/Mythology. Then there’s the Alphabet Round where students are given a written list of clues that have answers all beginning with the same letter and the competition concludes with twelve Lightning Round questions that can include questions from any category,” said Sharee Price, director of the ESC Gifted Services Department.

The first seed of tournament was played in two rounds, where Wheelersburg and Minford finished undefeated 2-0, which allowed them to advance to finals. Wheelersburg won the championship round by just one point making them the 2022 county champions.

The Wheelersburg Middle School Quiz Bowl Coach is Heather Mullins and the Minford Middle School Quiz Bowl Coach is Jill McFadden.

The event is organized each year by the Gifted Services Department of the South Central Ohio ESC.

In addition to the Middle School Quiz Bowl, the ESC also hosts an annual Junior High Quiz Bowl, and multiple High School Quiz Bowl matches throughout the year. The latest competition was the Junior High Quiz Bowl Tournament, which took place yesterday.

“Participating in quiz bowl reinforces knowledge and quick recall, inspires learning about new things, and encourages socialization. It also fosters cooperation and teamwork as students confer with each other throughout the competition. I’m always impressed with how much the students know and how well they work together.” Price said.

Members of the Wheelersburg Quiz Bowl Team with coach Heather Mullins https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Wheelersburg_MSQB-Champions_2022_with-coach-1-.jpg Members of the Wheelersburg Quiz Bowl Team with coach Heather Mullins