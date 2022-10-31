Shawnee State University hosting resident assistant information sessions

The Office of Housing & Residence Life at Shawnee State University is hosting resident assistant (RA) Information Sessions for those students interested in learning more about the RA position on campus. Sessions will be held each evening at 6 p.m. in the Morris University Center starting Oct. 24 until Oct. 27.

“As an RA we manage our buildings while creating a sense of community,” said Senior RA Gavin Rose. “We plan events every month for our residents to attend as well as just being there to help if they need anything.”

RAs at SSU are made up of undergraduate or graduate staff members who live in the on-campus residence halls. Students who are interested in becoming an RA for the 2023-2024 academic year must attend an information session held this fall or in early spring semester. The RA Selection Committee will share details on the position, what to expect, its benefits, and how to apply during the information sessions.

“Once they have completed the application it will be reviewed and if they make it past that process, they will be invited to our Group Process Day,” said Rose. “That day will be a group interview but with activities and a little more fun.”

After attending Group Process Day, final applicants will be invited to interview in person with the RA Selection Committee and Housing & Residence Life staff.

Shawnee State University resident assistants for the 2022-2023 academic year. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_RA.jpeg Shawnee State University resident assistants for the 2022-2023 academic year.

To learn more about Resident Assistants at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/housing.

