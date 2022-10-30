SSU’s Easton Lanning feels career-ready in his engineering program

A native of Piketon, Ohio, Easton Lanning knew that the Shawnee State University’s Electromechanical Engineering Technology (EET) program was for him. As a child, Lanning found himself always wanting to create and build things by hand. In high school, he studied for two years at the Pike County Career & Technical Center to build a background in engineering.

“I learned a lot about circuit boards and other field-related tools that really helped me when I started at Shawnee,” he said.

Lanning chose SSU mostly for its EET program, but also because he wanted to stay close to home and not take on a lot of college debt paying for tuition. He found his previous experience and his classes at SSU really prepared him for the future that lies ahead once he graduates next spring.

“With all of my classes – at SSU and even the two years at the Pike County CTC – I definitely feel ready to start my career,” he said.

Taking several engineering courses each semester, Lanning found his favorite class was Programmable Logics, a course he is currently enrolled in.

“It deals a lot with computer coding and circuits,” he said. “Honestly, it’s just pretty cool to me.”

To learn more about the Electromechanical Engineering Technology program at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/engineering.

Easton Lanning https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Easton-Lanning.jpg Easton Lanning