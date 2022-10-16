Application deadline for bridge program extended

ASHLAND – The deadline for the LPN to ADN bridge program at Ashland Community and Technical College has been extended to February 1.

The next class will begin in May 2023 as opposed to January 2023 and can now be completed in twelve months. In the past, the program took a year and a half to complete.

“We have found the schedule of our LPN to ADN bridge program courses to be very convenient for full and part time LPNs,” said Terri Ratliff, Associate Dean of Health Sciences. “We offer a hybrid program which provides in-person and online learning, and the students are able to self-schedule their time in the skills lab. Most LPNs desire to get into the program and out as quickly as possible, so we have reduced the amount of time it takes to complete the program. While the program is still three semesters, without a summer break included, these licensed practical nurses can become registered nurses in just 12 months.”

Those interested in applying for the program must provide proof of an active LPN license which is in good standing and must have a global GPA of 2.5 or higher. Applicants must also obtain some selection points to be considered for admission.

Students are required to have also completed all prerequisite courses with a “C” or better and viewed the online advising conference.

Visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/applications/nursing-lpn-to-rn.aspx to apply.

For more information, email Ratliff at [email protected]

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Bridge-Program-Logo.jpg